BidaskClub Lowers Netflix (NFLX) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr downgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $303.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Netflix from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $480.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Netflix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Netflix to $365.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $346.99.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $316.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $189,272.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 79,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.15, for a total value of $33,128,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,800 shares in the company, valued at $33,128,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,690 shares of company stock worth $130,457,444 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,377,360,000 after buying an additional 1,534,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,920,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 39,296.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 929,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 926,996 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49,540.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 907,422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 905,594 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,302,183,000 after purchasing an additional 837,285 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

