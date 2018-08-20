BidaskClub Downgrades T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) to Sell

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.27.

TROW opened at $115.61 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $81.61 and a twelve month high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $4,548,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 487,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,643,433.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 41,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total transaction of $5,075,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,139 shares of company stock valued at $18,369,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $139,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 169.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

