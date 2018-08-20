BidaskClub Downgrades DISH Network (DISH) to Sell

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DISH. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on DISH Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

Get DISH Network alerts:

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $35.13 on Friday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $59.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Defranco acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $160,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,148,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,856,295.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,937,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 696,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,323.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,972,550. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in DISH Network by 112.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in DISH Network by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 10.1% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in DISH Network by 43.8% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 19.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.