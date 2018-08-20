BHP Billiton (BLT) Given “Sell” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their sell rating on shares of BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) in a report published on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.58) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLT. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Billiton from GBX 1,480 ($18.88) to GBX 1,610 ($20.54) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Billiton to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.41) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BHP Billiton to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of BHP Billiton to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.41) to GBX 1,800 ($22.96) in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Billiton in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,683.63 ($21.48).

BLT opened at GBX 1,629.40 ($20.79) on Thursday. BHP Billiton has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,103 ($14.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,662.40 ($21.21).

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

