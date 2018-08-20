Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Position Cut by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 58.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,023 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,027 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,891,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 290.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 222,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 56,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $84,341.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajendra M. Mohan sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $185,754.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,585. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of BBY opened at $78.48 on Monday. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.