Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€193.00” Price Target for Wirecard (WDI)

Berenberg Bank set a €193.00 ($219.32) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($210.23) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($210.23) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €136.57 ($155.19).

Shares of WDI stock opened at €178.80 ($203.18) on Friday. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €47.90 ($54.43) and a 12 month high of €111.00 ($126.14).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

