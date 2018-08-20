Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH) Major Shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock Buys 529,370 Shares

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock acquired 529,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $344,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BLPH stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -0.39.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLPH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

