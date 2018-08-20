Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Director Acquires $222,840.00 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Director Philip Knisely acquired 6,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.14 per share, with a total value of $222,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BECN opened at $38.66 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 30.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 75.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 561,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 469.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,870 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $689,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

