Bayer (BAYN) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €115.00 ($130.68) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($138.64) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €110.61 ($125.69).

Shares of FRA:BAYN traded up €2.42 ($2.75) during trading on Monday, reaching €80.82 ($91.84). The company had a trading volume of 2,647,355 shares. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($104.07) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($140.70).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

