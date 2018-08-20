Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,074,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock were worth $167,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. sell-side analysts expect that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone purchased 1,407,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,980,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 780,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,291,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.15.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

