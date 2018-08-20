Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,205 Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 225,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 60,044 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $92.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $112.28.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $2.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s previous special dividend of $1.76. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s payout ratio is presently 62.35%.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

