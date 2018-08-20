Bank of Montreal Can Invests $936,000 in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Stock

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.50). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 128.49%. The business had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $46,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Young Kwon sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $418,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,116 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,084 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing generic versions of complex drugs, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of Lovenox that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic product candidate for three-times-weekly COPAXONE.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.