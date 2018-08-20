Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bandwidth from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bandwidth from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $40.00 target price on Bandwidth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In related news, major shareholder Carmichael Bandwidth Llc sold 593,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $22,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry R. Kaestner sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $306,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,205,012 shares of company stock valued at $47,951,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $44.75 on Monday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.88 million and a PE ratio of 91.33.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

