Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC Has $138,000 Position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG)

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC trimmed its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,629 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC’s holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAG. ValuEngine raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.97.

In other news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAG opened at $24.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.39. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $26.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.26 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG).

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.