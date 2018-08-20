Bailard Inc. Takes $686,000 Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (DVAX)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVAX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,489,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,370.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 294,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 274,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $832.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.31% and a negative net margin of 8,570.06%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1094.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Michael S. Ostrach sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,003.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company's lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the virus in adults age 18 years and older; SD-101, a cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 clinical studies; and DV281, an investigational TLR9 agonist for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

