Bailard Inc. Has $646,000 Stake in Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR)

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,417,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,204,000 after acquiring an additional 677,442 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 894,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after acquiring an additional 538,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after acquiring an additional 482,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 379,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,269,000.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

In related news, VP Peter J. Lariviere sold 62,032 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,622,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,389.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Fitzpatrick sold 228,036 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $5,653,012.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 742,068 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,270 in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. TheStreet cut Atkore International Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atkore International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Atkore International Group to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.10.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.29. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 56.38% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $498.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.77 million. sell-side analysts predict that Atkore International Group Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.