B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for B2Gold in a report released on Wednesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.16 on Monday. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.55 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,163,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 407,790 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 3,307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 101,646 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 724,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

