Avianca (AVH) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Avianca (NYSE:AVH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Avianca earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.9692634018953 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avianca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avianca from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Get Avianca alerts:

Avianca stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.92. 28,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,618. Avianca has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $484.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Avianca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.00%.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Avianca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avianca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.