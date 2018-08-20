Autoliv (ALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $103.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2018, Autoliv adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. However, both earnings per share and revenues were higher compared with the year-ago quarter. On the back of new product launches and improving demand for light vehicles, the company aims to achieve a sales target of more than $10 billion and approximately 13% adjusted operating margin by 2020. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings has been moving up of late. Also, sales growth in China, India, ASEAN and South America in the second-quarter 2018 has aided the company to witness an organic growth of 7.3%. Further, Autoliv actively pursues capital deployment strategies to enhance shareholder confidence. Recently, for fourth-quarter 2018, a dividend payout of 62 cents per share has ben announced. The dividend will be paid on Dec 6, 2018. However, new tariffs and rise in commodity prices might hurt its profit margin.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Longbow Research set a $168.00 price target on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.82.

Autoliv stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.82. 8,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $75.28 and a 52 week high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 15.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Autoliv by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 252,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 39.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

