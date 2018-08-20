Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) Stock

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,466,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,580,000 after buying an additional 28,647 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 917,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after buying an additional 183,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF alerts:

Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.