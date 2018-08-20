Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 112,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 31,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $179.86 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $140.18 and a 1 year high of $182.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.3764 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.