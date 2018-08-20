Auryn Resources (AUG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auryn Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUG opened at $1.03 on Monday. Auryn Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.
About Auryn Resources
Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.
