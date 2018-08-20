Auryn Resources (AUG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auryn Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUG opened at $1.03 on Monday. Auryn Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auryn Resources stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,124,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000. Auryn Resources makes up 2.0% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.31% of Auryn Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Auryn Resources

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.