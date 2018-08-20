Aurubis AG (NDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €74.93 ($85.15).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Baader Bank set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of NDA stock traded up €0.62 ($0.70) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €62.76 ($71.32). 127,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €56.64 ($64.36) and a 52-week high of €86.80 ($98.64).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.