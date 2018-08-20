Aurora Trading Down 37.2% This Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $62.24 million and approximately $120,628.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurora has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00279009 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00153759 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00035899 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,458,639,788 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

