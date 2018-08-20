AT&T Inc. (T) Holdings Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,827 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.3% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 67,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 758,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 241,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AT&T to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $33.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $39.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

