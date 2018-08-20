Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $256,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,765,000 after buying an additional 61,531 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $500,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 310,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,128,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,256,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,292 shares in the company, valued at $585,407.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $94.34 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $76.46 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $562.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.89%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

