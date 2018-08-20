ASML Holding NV (ASML) is Hansberger Growth Investors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Hansberger Growth Investors LP decreased its position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 12.1% of Hansberger Growth Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hansberger Growth Investors LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “$215.26” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.43.

ASML stock opened at $197.37 on Monday. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $150.94 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $87.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. ASML had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that ASML Holding NV will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.