Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report sales of $7.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.35 billion. Arrow Electronics reported sales of $6.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year sales of $29.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $29.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $30.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $29.73 billion to $30.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Matthew R. Anderson sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $132,375.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,522. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $72.31 and a one year high of $87.26.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

