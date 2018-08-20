Array Biopharma (ARRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Array BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat life threatening and debilitating diseases. The company’s proprietary drug development pipeline is focused on the treatment of cancer and inflammatory disease and includes clinical candidates that are designed to regulate therapeutically important targets. In addition, leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies collaborate with Array to discover and develop drug candidates across a broad range of therapeutic areas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARRY. BidaskClub downgraded Array Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Array Biopharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price target on Array Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Array Biopharma to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Array Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Array Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

ARRY stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.27. Array Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.73 million. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Array Biopharma will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Array Biopharma news, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $356,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,438.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Haddock sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $278,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,670.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 440,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,551. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Array Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Array Biopharma by 107.9% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Array Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $191,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Array Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Array Biopharma by 266.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus.

