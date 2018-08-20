Argonaut Gold (AR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.86

Argonaut Gold Inc (TSE:AR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 153344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

About Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

