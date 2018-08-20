Arclight Energy Partners Fund Acquires 597,728 Shares of American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) Stock

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) insider Arclight Energy Partners Fund purchased 597,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $3,682,004.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

American Midstream Partners stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. American Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). American Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.25% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $220.22 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in American Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Midstream Partners by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 61,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Midstream Partners by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 47,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in American Midstream Partners by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMID. ValuEngine raised American Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group cut American Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

American Midstream Partners Company Profile

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States and Mexico. Its Gas Gathering and Processing Services segment offers services to producers of natural gas and crude oil, including transporting raw natural gas and crude oil from various receipt points through gathering systems, treating the raw natural gas, processing raw natural gas to separate the NGLs from the natural gas, fractionating NGLs, and selling or delivering pipeline-quality natural gas and NGLs.

