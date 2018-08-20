Aragon (ANT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.49 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Aragon has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00016119 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. Aragon has a market cap of $29.49 million and $87,232.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,244,398 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject . Aragon’s official website is aragon.one

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Liqui, HitBTC, IDEX, Upbit, Radar Relay, AirSwap, GOPAX and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

