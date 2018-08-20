Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $16.00 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $19.30.
About Aquestive Therapeutics
There is no company description available for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc
