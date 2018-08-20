Aptiv PLC (APTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.89.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aptiv to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research set a $110.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

NYSE APTV traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 52,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $76.86 and a twelve month high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in Aptiv by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $366,520,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Aptiv by 8,986.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 226,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

