Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in KLX Inc (KLXI)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 17.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in KLX were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLXI. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in KLX by 2,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KLX during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in KLX during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in KLX during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in KLX during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLX alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on KLXI shares. SunTrust Banks cut KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded KLX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXI opened at $72.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. KLX Inc has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $82.50.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.50 million. KLX had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that KLX Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KLX

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI).

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.