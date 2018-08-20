Aperio Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Range Resources Corp. (RRC)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,346 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 32,794 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.0% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 38.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 152,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,846 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 304,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth $436,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Range Resources Corp. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $20.65.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.50 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $67,160.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,484 shares in the company, valued at $657,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $153,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

