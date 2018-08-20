Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in ALLETE Inc (ALE)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE opened at $78.96 on Monday. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 70.22%.

In related news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $62,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock worth $184,552. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Williams Capital lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

