Anthem Inc (ANTM) Director Julie A. Hill Sells 248 Shares

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $66,218.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,157.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ANTM opened at $263.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $179.40 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.79%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

