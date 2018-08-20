Anthem Inc (ANTM) Director Julie A. Hill Sells 248 Shares

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $66,218.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,299,157.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ANTM opened at $263.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $179.40 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 4.79%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
