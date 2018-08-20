Antero Resources Corp (AR) Holdings Lifted by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $197,000. RDL Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $326,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $46,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.03.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $17.50 on Monday. Antero Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $989.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

