Antares Pharma’s (ATRS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated their buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATRS. ValuEngine raised Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Antares Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

ATRS stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.78 million, a P/E ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.19. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 64.96%. sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 49,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $152,976.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,985,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,856,270.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,236,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,861. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 127.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 281.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 533.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 377,824 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 631,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 222,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 17.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,562 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 104,733 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

