Antares Pharma Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (ATRS)

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Antares Pharma in a report released on Thursday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.96% and a negative net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Antares Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $455.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 0.19.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Jacques Gonella sold 49,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $152,976.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,985,848 shares in the company, valued at $30,856,270.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,236,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,861 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,278,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,640,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 664,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 1,453.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 405,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after acquiring an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

