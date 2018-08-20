Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,605.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 130.1% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 57.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Shares of NYSE BUD opened at $100.01 on Monday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $91.70 and a 1 year high of $126.50. The company has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

