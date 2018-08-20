Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,405,735 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $594,305,000 after buying an additional 506,727 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at $54,321,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $639,474,000 after buying an additional 202,472 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter worth $21,988,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter worth $1,946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Societe Generale raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.04.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $91.70 and a 12-month high of $126.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

