Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) Position Decreased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,025 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 55,336 shares during the quarter. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,605.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 989 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 130.1% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 57.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,373 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.04.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $99.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $91.70 and a 1-year high of $126.50.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.