AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Shares Gap Up to $7.24

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.24. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 3299915 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on AU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.33 and a beta of -0.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 222.9% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 22,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company also produces silver, uranium oxide, and sulphuric acid. Its portfolio includes 17 operations and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

