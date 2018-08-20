Anglo Pacific Group (APF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Anglo Pacific Group (LON: APF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2018 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/9/2018 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.43) price target on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/26/2018 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/6/2018 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/28/2018 – Anglo Pacific Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

APF stock traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 129.50 ($1.66). 76,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,589. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 165 ($2.11).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.