Andrew E. Townsend Sells 1,500 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Stock

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) EVP Andrew E. Townsend sold 1,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $90,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.45. 5,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,578. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $129.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 138.6% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 32.1% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 29.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

