Andersons Inc (ANDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Corbett J. Jorgenson sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $49,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,399 shares in the company, valued at $697,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 4,996.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $40.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.16. Andersons has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

