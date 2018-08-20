Analyzing Vericel (VCEL) & NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

Vericel (NASDAQ: NSTG) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vericel and NanoString Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vericel $63.92 million 7.42 -$17.28 million ($0.50) -22.20 NanoString Technologies $114.90 million 3.63 -$43.56 million ($1.84) -7.61

Vericel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. Vericel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NanoString Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Vericel has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its share price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoString Technologies has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vericel and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericel -23.35% -37.86% -21.19% NanoString Technologies -54.34% -201.90% -47.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vericel and NanoString Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericel 0 0 5 0 3.00 NanoString Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

Vericel currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.43%. Given Vericel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Vericel is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Vericel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Vericel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of NanoString Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vericel beats NanoString Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure. The company also markets Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns. In addition, it develops ixmyelocel-T, a patient-specific multicellular therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, autoimmune disease gene expression, nCounter Vantage 3D, miRNA expression, cancer copy number variation, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter-based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc., as well as the Cancer Therapy Evaluation Program of the National Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

