Analyzing THL Credit (TCRD) and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (BLMC)

THL Credit (OTCMKTS: BLMC) and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for THL Credit and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THL Credit 0 4 0 0 2.00 BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

THL Credit presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.62%. Given THL Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe THL Credit is more favorable than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Profitability

This table compares THL Credit and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THL Credit -8.89% 11.15% 6.15% BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -18.15% N/A N/A

Dividends

THL Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. THL Credit pays out 89.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares THL Credit and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THL Credit $78.77 million 3.50 -$7.90 million $1.21 6.97 BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $100,000.00 220.00 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than THL Credit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of THL Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of THL Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

THL Credit has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

THL Credit beats BILOXI MARSH LA/SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The Company is a direct lender to lower middle-market companies and invests primarily in directly originated first lien senior secured loans, including unitranche investments. In certain instances, it also makes second lien secured loans and subordinated, or mezzanine, debt investments, which may include an associated equity component, such as warrants, preferred stock or similar securities, and direct equity investments. Its first lien senior secured loans may be structured as traditional first lien senior secured loans or as unitranche loans. The Company’s investment activities are managed by THL Credit Advisors LLC.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

